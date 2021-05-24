Kurdistan's Vice President hosts Germany's Consul-General in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Vice president of Kurdistan, Mustafa Said Qader, received the German Consul-General in the Region, Klemens Semtner, earlier today, Monday, in Erbil.

The vice president and his guest discussed updates on the situation in Iraq and Kurdistan and the electoral alliances ahead of the legislative elections in the country.

The meeting touched upon the endeavors to unite the Kurdish front, preparations for the constitution drafting, and development projects sought to revive the economic structure and other essential sectors like health, education, transportation, and issues related to democracy and freedom.

"The constitution is a national necessity for Kurdistan. Unity, separation of authorities, unifying the Peshmerga, and reforms are the foundations of achieving the constitution and abiding with it, and laying the democratic ground and include the free-thinking rights and duties."

Said Qadir appraised Germany's support and aid to Kurdistan in the fields of health, military, water, and displacement, calling Berlin to take part in unifying the Peshmerga, developing the Region's infrastructure, and economic recovery.