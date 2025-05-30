Kurdistan’s Raparin reports first CCHF case

Shafaq News/ Health authorities in the Kurdistan Region reported a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Rania, within the Raparin administration, al-Sulaymaniyah province, the latest in a series of infections in the Region.

The Health Ministry said the patient is a 29-year-old livestock breeder from the village of Boskin. He is believed to have contracted the infection through contact with an infected animal.

The patient is under close medical observation in the hospital, and his condition is currently stable.

The ministry urged those working with livestock to immediately notify veterinary teams if animals show symptoms of illness, and to seek prompt medical care if any signs of infection appear.

Over the past two months, four cases of hemorrhagic fever have been confirmed in the Kurdistan Region. One patient died from complications, while the other three have fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 48 confirmed cases of CCHF since the start of 2025, including nine deaths.