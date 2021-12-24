Kurdistan’s Prime Minister wishes Christians holidays full of joys and delights

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-24T16:54:36+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, sent a congratulation message on Christmas occasion. In a statement, Barzani said, "On Christmas, I extend my sincere congratulations and blessings to all Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, wishing them holidays full of joys, delights, and calm." He added, "On this occasion, the Kurdistan Regional Government renews its pledge to continue establishing a culture of peaceful coexistence, promoting the values of tolerance, and defending the rights of all components of Kurdistan." It is noteworthy that about 100,000 people of Christian communities live in Kurdistan, including Chaldeans, Syriacs, and Assyrians. The majority live in the Erbil and Duhok Governorates.

related

PM Barzani instructs the concerned authorities to help those affected by the floods in Erbil

Date: 2021-12-17 07:17:40

Kurdistan's ninth cabinet held its weekly meeting chaired by PM Barzani

Date: 2021-05-05 17:49:00

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

Date: 2021-04-12 10:50:56

Kurdistan to send delegation to the federal government

Date: 2020-12-02 13:50:39

Masrour Barzani warns of ISIS dangers, sends messages to Iran and the PKK

Date: 2021-10-27 17:01:07

Outgoing EU ambassador to PM Barzani: EU is committed to supporting Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-01 12:41:49

PM Barzani: collective effort is crucial in post-election Iraq

Date: 2021-11-16 14:23:05

PM Barzani meets Minister-President of Flanders in Brussels

Date: 2021-06-09 14:43:16