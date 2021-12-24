Kurdistan’s Prime Minister wishes Christians holidays full of joys and delights
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-24T16:54:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, sent a congratulation message on Christmas occasion.
In a statement, Barzani said, "On Christmas, I extend my sincere congratulations and blessings to all Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, wishing them holidays full of joys, delights, and calm."
He added, "On this occasion, the Kurdistan Regional Government renews its pledge to continue establishing a culture of peaceful coexistence, promoting the values of tolerance, and defending the rights of all components of Kurdistan."
It is noteworthy that about 100,000 people of Christian communities live in Kurdistan, including Chaldeans, Syriacs, and Assyrians.
The majority live in the Erbil and Duhok Governorates.