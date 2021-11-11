Kurdistan’s Prime Minister receives the new Italian Consul General

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received the new Italian Consul General to the Region, Michele Camerota.

The KRG stated that Barzani congratulated Camerota on assuming his position as the new consul in Erbil, wishing him success, especially in strengthening relations between Kurdistan and Italy at all levels.

For his part, the Italian Consul General stressed the importance of consolidating Italy’s ties, confirming readiness to expand cooperation and coordination with the Region.