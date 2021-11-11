Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister receives the new Italian Consul General

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-11T14:36:20+0000
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister receives the new Italian Consul General

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received the new Italian Consul General to the Region, Michele Camerota.

The KRG stated that Barzani congratulated Camerota on assuming his position as the new consul in Erbil, wishing him success, especially in strengthening relations between Kurdistan and Italy at all levels.

For his part, the Italian Consul General stressed the importance of consolidating Italy’s ties, confirming readiness to expand cooperation and coordination with the Region.

related

PM Barzani: KRG is working to implement food security projects

Date: 2021-10-07 13:47:28
PM Barzani: KRG is working to implement food security projects

Masrour Barzani: Baghdad has not sent any salaries to the region for ten months

Date: 2021-04-20 12:23:38
Masrour Barzani: Baghdad has not sent any salaries to the region for ten months

PM Barzani meets with the head of Chaldean Church

Date: 2021-07-17 15:44:26
PM Barzani meets with the head of Chaldean Church

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: to reject oppression, occupation and subservience

Date: 2021-03-05 08:01:40
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: to reject oppression, occupation and subservience

Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

Date: 2021-02-10 11:41:23
Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

KRG votes on two bills in today's session

Date: 2021-05-26 14:25:33
KRG votes on two bills in today's session

Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-24 20:29:37
Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad