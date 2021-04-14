Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-14T21:42:00+0000
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani condemned, on Wednesday, the terrorist attacks that targeted Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp.

“I condemn in the strongest terms tonight’s terror attacks on Erbil International Airport and Turkish military base in Bashiqa, and I condemn the terror group behind them.” Barzani said on twitter.

“Any armed groups which are not operating within the official Iraqi security forces must be withdrawn from the Kurdistan Region border. Over the coming days, I will hold talks with Iraqi and international partners on practical ways to make this happen.” He added.

“I have spoken with PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi tonight to reaffirm our shared goal to hold these lawless groups accountable. I assure the people of the Kurdistan that the members of the terror group behind this attack will be held responsible for their actions.” Barzani said.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior confirmed, on Wednesday, that the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport was carried out with a drone.

The ministry said in a statement, initial investigation and follow-up showed that “the sound of the explosion was caused by a drone carrying TNT (highly explosive materials).”

“The drone targeted a US-Led Coalition headquarters at the Airport".

"Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only material damages without any human losses” the Ministry added.

 Investigations are still underway to determine the source and location of the drone," it said.

The local authorities shut down Erbil International Airport following the rocket strikes.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force of Asayish and the police are now present in the vicinity of the airport, amid tight security.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday evening that a rocket attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.

related

Masrour Barzani discusses with the US ambassador to Iraq the latest updates in the country

Date: 2021-02-24 15:51:23
Masrour Barzani discusses with the US ambassador to Iraq the latest updates in the country

Kurdistan's Council of Ministers discuss a spectrum of issues during its regular session

Date: 2021-03-10 11:57:09
Kurdistan's Council of Ministers discuss a spectrum of issues during its regular session

PM Barzani emphasizes "Tolerance and Coexistence" on Easter greetings

Date: 2021-04-03 17:48:03
PM Barzani emphasizes "Tolerance and Coexistence" on Easter greetings

Kurdistan’ PM receives the US ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-01-28 12:50:15
Kurdistan’ PM receives the US ambassador to Iraq

+11 billion dinar recovered to the public treasury

Date: 2020-11-01 10:47:52
+11 billion dinar recovered to the public treasury

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

KRG is "optimistic" about reaching a final settlement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-18 12:30:02
KRG is "optimistic" about reaching a final settlement with Baghdad

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25 11:42:07
Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil