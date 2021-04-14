Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani condemned, on Wednesday, the terrorist attacks that targeted Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp.

“I condemn in the strongest terms tonight’s terror attacks on Erbil International Airport and Turkish military base in Bashiqa, and I condemn the terror group behind them.” Barzani said on twitter.

“Any armed groups which are not operating within the official Iraqi security forces must be withdrawn from the Kurdistan Region border. Over the coming days, I will hold talks with Iraqi and international partners on practical ways to make this happen.” He added.

“I have spoken with PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi tonight to reaffirm our shared goal to hold these lawless groups accountable. I assure the people of the Kurdistan that the members of the terror group behind this attack will be held responsible for their actions.” Barzani said.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior confirmed, on Wednesday, that the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport was carried out with a drone.

The ministry said in a statement, initial investigation and follow-up showed that “the sound of the explosion was caused by a drone carrying TNT (highly explosive materials).”

“The drone targeted a US-Led Coalition headquarters at the Airport".

"Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only material damages without any human losses” the Ministry added.

Investigations are still underway to determine the source and location of the drone," it said.

The local authorities shut down Erbil International Airport following the rocket strikes.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force of Asayish and the police are now present in the vicinity of the airport, amid tight security.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday evening that a rocket attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.