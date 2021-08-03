Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: KRG is working to return the displaced Yazidi brothers and sisters to their areas

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, recalled today, Tuesday, the 7th anniversary of the genocide committed by ISIS against the Yazidis in Sinjar district and the surrounding areas.

Barzani said in a statement, "Today, we are witnessing the seventh anniversary of the brutal attack committed by ISIS terrorists against the Yazidi brothers and sisters in Sinjar and its surroundings, we are recalling with great pain the genocide, kidnapping, displacement, and destruction that thousands of Yazidis were subjected to."

He added that "the genocide against the Yazidis was a heinous and brutal crime that will remain stuck in the conscience and minds of the people of Kurdistan and the conscience of all humanity, which requires us to perpetuate the memory of the victims of this genocide with reverence and honor," stressing that "we can only bend in respect for the sacrifices of the heroes of Kurdistan Peshmerga who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Sinjar under the leadership of President Masoud Barzani.”

He added, "On this painful anniversary, we reiterate that the Kurdistan Regional Government will continue its efforts to return the displaced Yazidi brothers and sisters to their areas with dignity, and we are also working with the federal government and the international community on the reconstruction of Sinjar and the rest of the Yazidi brothers and sisters areas."

Barzani stressed the need to "implement the Sinjar Agreement, normalize the situation, and secure the appropriate conditions for the displaced to return to their homes," adding, "We are doing our best to prosecute ISIS criminals and those who supported them, and to reveal the fate of the missing people."