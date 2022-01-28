Kurdistan's President welcomes the German Bundestag decision about the troops' deployment in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-28T16:56:10+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed the German Parliament's decision to approve the Cabinet's suggestion about extending the deployment in Iraq. "I thank Bundestag for deciding to extend German troops' deployment in Iraq. ISIS remains a serious threat to international peace and regional stability, and continued joint effort is needed to defeat terrorism." The Kurdish President said on Twitter. Earlier, The German government decided to keep its troops in Iraq until at least the end of October. On Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet also decided to end Germany's military role in Syria. The Bundeswehr supports regional efforts against the "Islamic State" in Iraq, providing military training, reconnaissance jets, and tanker aircraft for air-to-air refueling. Most of Germany's soldiers in Iraq are stationed in the northern Kurdish region of the country. The Bundeswehr's mandate for operations in Iraq allows for stationing up to 500 soldiers in Iraq. The German military will provide "air refueling, air transport, air surveillance, and situational awareness capabilities as well as staff," according to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. In Syria, German military jets flew reconnaissance missions until March 2020. the's Cabinet decision removes Syria from the list of countries where the Bundeswehr is permitted to operate. Today, The Cabinet's decisions were approved by the German parliament.

