Kurdistan's President starts his official meetings in Qatar
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-10-16T18:14:33+0000
Shafaq News/Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, met this evening in Doha the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Barzani arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit, on Saturday.
According to a statement by the Region's presidency, the two sides discussed their relations, the investment opportunities and the operation of Qatari capital in Kurdistan and all Iraq, and the necessary steps to open the Qatari Consulate General in Erbil.
The statement added that they also talked about the situation in Iraq, the results of the parliament elections, the political process, other issues of common interests.