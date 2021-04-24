Kurdistan’s President recalled Qalat Dizah on its 21st anniversary

Shafaq News/ on the anniversary of bombing the city of Qalat Dizah, Kurdistan’s President recalled on Saturday the bombing on the city of Qalat Dizah on its 21st anniversary.

“Today, we remember and honor victims of April 24, 1974 airstrikes against civilians in Qalat Dizah. In the attacks, carried out by former Iraqi regime fighters jets, 123 civilians were killed, including students, university professors and employees and more than 400 were wounded.” Barzani said on Twitter.

Qalat Dizah, means "Castle of Two Rivers", is a town in Kurdistan Region, north of Al-Sulaymaniyah, near the Iranian border.

The town was destroyed by the former Iraqi President Saddam Hussien during the Iran–Iraq War and all residents were forced to leave the town and moved to Bazzian and other parts of Iraqi Kurdistan, but mostly they were moved to some camps somewhere near Bazzian.