Kurdistan's President pays tribute to the memory of the 1st February martyrs

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-01T09:33:42+0000
Kurdistan's President pays tribute to the memory of the 1st February martyrs

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, recalled the suicide bombings in Erbil, which killed dozens of people, including prominent leaders of the two main Kurdish parties.

President Barzani said on Twitter, "We pay tribute to the memory of the 1st February immortal martyrs; we send greetings to their pure souls."

"The path of struggle and services for these elite leaders and loyalists who became victims of black terrorists would continue forever." He added.

"Let their memory be an occasion to consolidate coexistence and unity."

On February 1, 2004, hundreds of people were killed when two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Erbil at the offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in northern Iraq.

A former government minister, the deputy governor of Erbil Governorate, and the city's police chief were killed in the attacks as party leaders received hundreds of visitors to mark Eid Al-Adha.

