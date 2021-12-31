Kurdistan’s President on New Year: we extend our gratitude to the international coalition and community, allies, and partners

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the world on New Year Occasion.

“On the occasion of the New Year, I extend my warmest wishes to all the people of Kurdistan, especially the proud families of our fallen heroes, our brave Peshmerga, the security forces, the young people, and our fellow citizens outside of Kurdistan, to the people of Iraq and the world. I hope the new year will bring peace and prosperity, progress and stability, hope and welfare for everyone.” Barzani said in a statement.

“The people of the Kurdistan Region and the world endured two difficult years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ruinous implications. In the past year, we continued to confront terrorism, witnessed the heartbreaking stories of the migrants, saw the impacts of climate change and the destructions made by the flash floods. My heartfelt condolences go out to the proud families of the fallen heroes and all families who lost their loved ones. We remember and honor them. We offer our respect and appreciation to the people of the Kurdistan Region for their understanding, patience, and resilience in the face of crises.” He added.

Barzani suggested, “In order to overcome hardships and challenges, and to preserve the rights, the constitutional achievements and the federal status of the Kurdistan Region, we need to work together and take collective responsibility. It is only through common purpose, joint efforts, and unity among all communities, factions, and parties in the Kurdistan Region that we can secure a better future for our people.”

“In contributing to a peaceful and prosperous Iraq, together, with unity and common purpose, we can overcome difficulties and crises. It is necessary to turn a new page in Iraq, to draw on lessons learned and to build on past experiences, to truly understand the challenges, and to have a serious will to address the problems. Mutual respect and true partnership in the political process and governance are now needed more than ever to restore trust, peace, and stability for all Iraqi communities.” He said.

“We extend our gratitude to the international coalition and community, allies and partners who continued to support us in the fight against terrorism as our common values and principles continue to bring us closer together. We are committed to our collective duties and responsibilities as we remain an active member of the world community, a factor for peace and stability in Iraq and the wider region and land of coexistence, tolerance, and diversity.” The Kurdish President added.

“With optimism, we look forward to the new year and a brighter future. Happy New Year to everyone. I wish you all a year full of joy and success.” He concluded his statement.