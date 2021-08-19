Report

Kurdistan’s President on Ashura occasion: to renounce violence and extremism

Date: 2021-08-19T08:35:05+0000
Kurdistan’s President on Ashura occasion: to renounce violence and extremism

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani called on Thursday to make the commemoration of the 10th of Muharram “a motive” to renounce violence and extremism.

"Let us make the commemoration of the painful occasion of Ashura a motive to remove the thought and culture of violence and extremism and to reject differences, and an inspiration to consolidate the bonds of love and principles of tolerance and coexistence among the sect of the people to establish stability and peace in our country." Barzani said on Twitter. 

He added, "I hope that all people of the world will enjoy peace and prosperity."

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar. For Muslims, Ashura marks the day in which the Battle of Karbala took place, resulting in Husain ibn Ali, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad, being martyred along with his supporters.

Ashura is a major holy day and occasion for pilgrimage in Shia Islam, as well as a recommended but non-obligatory day of fasting in Sunni Islam

