Kurdistan’s President offers condolence over the collision of two trains in Egypt

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-26T19:05:57+0000
Kurdistan’s President offers condolence over the collision of two trains in Egypt

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani offers condolence over the collision of two trains in Sohag governorate, Egypt.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the leadership and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially the families of the victims of the tragic incident of train collision that occurred in Sohag Governorate,…. I wish speedy recovery for the injured ..." Barzani said in a tweet

Egypt’s railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the death of 32 people and the injury of 66 others in a train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt.

