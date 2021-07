Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday, offered condolences on the death of the president of the Russian Society for Solidarity and Cooperation with the Kurdish people, Yuri Nabiyev.

Barzani expressed sadness at the death of Nabiyev, who was also “Vice President of the Union of International Kurdish Associations.”

Barzani offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, adding that he "will always be remembered for his great services."