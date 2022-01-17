Report

Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-17T08:31:01+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, President Nechirvan Barzani, meets with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that Barzani meets with the Lithuanian delegation headed by Landsbergis.

On Sunday, the Lithuanian official arrived in Baghdad. He met with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and senior Iraqi officials.

He also met with the Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein and reaffirmed their “efforts to tackle the recent migration crisis.”

