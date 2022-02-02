Kurdistan’s President meets with Erdogan, stresses to strengthen the relations between Erbil and Ankara

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Ankara and met with Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on bilateral relations of Turkey with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, reaffirming the mutual willingness to strengthen further the essential commercial and economic ties between the two sides.

Discussions also highlighted other areas of joint partnership, the political status in Iraq, and the latest regional developments.