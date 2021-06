Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani held, on Saturday, a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The meeting is a part of Barzani’s official visit to Abu Dhabi that began yesterday, Friday.

This is the second visit of the Kurdish President since he assumed his position.

President Barzani's visit comes upon the invitation of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.