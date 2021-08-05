Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s President heads to Tehran to participate in Raisi’s inauguration 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-05T08:18:34+0000
Kurdistan’s President heads to Tehran to participate in Raisi’s inauguration 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, is headed today, Thursday, on an official visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Ibrahim Raisi.

According to a statement issued by the Kurdish Presidency, President Barzani is accompanied by the Kurdistan Region Chief of Staff, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi President has arrived today to Tehran heading a high-level official delegation.

Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in as Iran’s president today afternoon in front of international officials from 73 countries and about 115 figures.

His swearing-in ceremony comes after Tuesday’s ceremony in which the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei formally marked Raisi as president in a ceremony attended mostly by Iranian officials.

Raisi was elected President of Iran in the June 18 presidential election, earning over 62 percent of the votes.

related

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 16:16:10
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Saadullah Perwesh

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39
President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Nechirvan Barzani inspects the burnt KDP building in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-11 19:51:59
Nechirvan Barzani inspects the burnt KDP building in Baghdad

Nechirvan Barzani receives Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians

Date: 2021-03-09 12:49:43
Nechirvan Barzani receives Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians

Barzani discusses with the Dutch Ambassador to Baghdad the country's latest developments

Date: 2021-02-22 15:13:51
Barzani discusses with the Dutch Ambassador to Baghdad the country's latest developments

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-29 15:47:58
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Date: 2020-10-13 07:40:19
Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

President Barzani hosts the US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-05 18:14:06
President Barzani hosts the US delegation in Erbil