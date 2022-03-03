Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s President expresses support to the Freedom of Press in the Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-03T15:36:03+0000
Kurdistan’s President expresses support to the Freedom of Press in the Region

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed support for improving the regulation of journalistic work law in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish Presidency said that Barzani received a delegation of the Iraqi journalists’ Syndicate

In a statement, Barzani renewed his support for the Syndicate and the journalistic work in the Region. He also stressed the sincerity and professionalism of journalists, wishing that the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate would “always be a defender of journalists.”

The statement added that Barzani expressed support for improving the Journalism law in Kurdistan, in condition to be “in the interest of journalistic work and the principles of freedom of the press.”

The Kurdish President also expressed readiness to cooperate for holding the next conference of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.

The two sides also discussed the situation of the Kurdistan region and Iraq, the political developments, and the negotiations to form the new federal government other issues.

related

Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

Date: 2020-11-09 17:34:46
Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

British ambassador to Baghdad visits Barzan accompanied by President Nechirvan Barzani

Date: 2021-06-27 14:45:20
British ambassador to Baghdad visits Barzan accompanied by President Nechirvan Barzani

Nechirvan Barzani to U. S. embassy attaché: Resuming the strategic dialogue is an important step

Date: 2021-04-01 15:50:13
Nechirvan Barzani to U. S. embassy attaché: Resuming the strategic dialogue is an important step

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03
Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Barzani meets with “the friend of the Kurdistan people”

Date: 2021-09-16 20:39:29
Barzani meets with “the friend of the Kurdistan people”

President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

Date: 2021-05-05 16:06:21
President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

President Barzani meets with the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-07-28 12:48:51
President Barzani meets with the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Representative of U.S. House Committee on Armed Services

Date: 2022-02-19 17:12:39
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Representative of U.S. House Committee on Armed Services