Kurdistan’s President expresses support to the Freedom of Press in the Region

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed support for improving the regulation of journalistic work law in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish Presidency said that Barzani received a delegation of the Iraqi journalists’ Syndicate

In a statement, Barzani renewed his support for the Syndicate and the journalistic work in the Region. He also stressed the sincerity and professionalism of journalists, wishing that the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate would “always be a defender of journalists.”

The statement added that Barzani expressed support for improving the Journalism law in Kurdistan, in condition to be “in the interest of journalistic work and the principles of freedom of the press.”

The Kurdish President also expressed readiness to cooperate for holding the next conference of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.

The two sides also discussed the situation of the Kurdistan region and Iraq, the political developments, and the negotiations to form the new federal government other issues.