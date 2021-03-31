Kurdistan’s President congratulates Christians on “Akitu”

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-31T15:09:47+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani congratulated, on Wednesday the Chaldeans, Assyrians and Syriacs in the Region and the world on the New Babylonian New Year (Akitu). "It is a matter of pride that Kurdistan is always a homeland of coexistence, pluralism, religious and national tolerance ... Christians is an original and ancient component of this land and this country and the multicolored culture that must be fully preserved..." Barzani said in a congratulatory message. The Kurdish President wished that everyone would celebrate the upcoming holidays and events in better conditions of coexistence, peace and tranquility, overcoming all crises and difficulties, and the public and humanity to get rid of the Covid 19. Akitu is a spring festival held April, 1 for 12 days. The Babylonian and Assyrian Akitu festival has played a pivotal role in the development of theories of religion, myth and ritual.

