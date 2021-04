Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday congratulated all Christians in Kurdistan and the world on Easter Day.

Barzani said in a tweet "I congratulate all Christians in the Kurdistan Region and the world on the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ."

He added, "Since last year, Easter celebrations have been limited due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this holiday is an occasion to remember the resurrection, and it bears a tiding for the coming days."