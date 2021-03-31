Kurdistan’s President calls Iraqi politicians to hold dialogue to ensure better future for Iraq

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani called on Wednesday, Iraqi politicians to solve political crisis via dialogue. Barzani said in an interview with the Al-Hurra TV that "the Iraqi people have suffered a lot, they deserve a better life. Iraq is a country rich in natural and human resources." "I say to all Iraqi politicians, it is the time to sit down and hold a dialogue to address Iraq's problems and to ensure a better future for the country," he added. On ISIS sleeper cells, Barzani said, "ISIS poses a serious security threat to all of Iraq. During our conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, we confirmed that the ISIS issue still poses a threat to the stability and security of Iraq." Regarding the outlaw groups, Barzani explained, "Any party outside the law poses a threat not only to the Kurdistan region, but to the whole of Iraq…We believe that weapons should be in the hands of the state." The Kurdish President expressed happiness at the agreements between the French company Total and Iraq, stressing, "First, we are happy, because the major problem for Iraq today is securing fuel for electricity... and we hope that it will be the start for providing better services to all Iraqis." "Annually large quantities of gas are wasted, and at the same time Iraq is forced to buy electricity and gas from neighboring countries. We congratulate the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and we hope that this agreement will enter into force for the benefit of all Iraqis." Barzani pointed out that "the development of Basra, Karbala, Najaf and Al-Anbar is a development for Kurdistan, and that any project that that provides more services to the Iraqis anywhere is our source of happiness."

