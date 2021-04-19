Report

Kurdistan’s President called the UN for greater support and wider role

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-19T17:52:07+0000
Kurdistan’s President called the UN for greater support and wider role

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Monday, sent a message to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres and the member states of the UN Security Council.

A statement by the Region’s presidency said the Kurdish president demanded from the United Nations to give its special envoy to Iraq greater powers and a wider role in mediating between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to address the problems, especially the implementation of Article 140 of the constitution, the oil and sharing the revenues.

Barzani expressed support to the federal government's request for the UN Security Council to observe the Iraqi elections to make sure that the upcoming will be conducted without violations.

The President also demanded that the text of the new draft resolution in the UN Security Council on Iraq to include official support for the implementation of the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil regarding the budget and negotiations on all pending problems.

In addition, Barzani asked for more humanitarian aid and greater support for the displaced in Kurdistan for improving their life conditions in the camps.

