Kurdistan's President allocates one billion dinars to help those affected by the floods in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-17T21:00:10+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, allocated one billion dinars to help those affected by the floods in Erbil. In a statement, Barzani's office said that these funds would be allocated to purchase household supplies for people affected by the floods, in addition to securing foodstuffs and helping to clean and rehabilitate damaged homes. He added that the campaign would start on Saturday morning and continue "until the houses of the affected families are rehabilitated." The statement indicated that this aid would be distributed through the Rawangah Foundation in cooperation with the Erbil Governorate and the Barzani Charitable Foundation. Earlier, Erbil Governor, Omid Khoshnaw, announced that flash floods killed at least twelve. Khoshnaw said in a press conference that the authorities had taken new decisions regarding the floods, adding that they would launch an inventory of the damage caused by the floods and a campaign to remove rubble from the streets. The Governor called on everyone "not to mix the issue of floods with political issues because it is a natural phenomenon." He pointed out that trespassing on state land is the main cause of the floods. "The outcome amounted to 12 victims, including Turks, Filipinos, and a young Yazidi," he said, noting that the search was still underway for a missing infant.

related

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51

Kurdistan’s President remembers Mam Jalal

Date: 2021-10-03 09:39:46

President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files

Date: 2021-06-25 12:26:37

Kurdistan’s President congratulated all Christians on Easter Day

Date: 2021-04-03 20:14:53

Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 68th anniversary

Date: 2020-12-11 15:34:38

President Barzani praises CHP's new policy toward Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-06 14:16:33

President Barzani calls for a "Peaceful Solution" between the Palestinians and the Israelis

Date: 2021-05-12 07:25:48

Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from Pope Francis

Date: 2021-04-12 17:15:22