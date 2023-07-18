Kurdistan’s President Visits Baku to strengthen ties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the president of Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to strengthen bilateral ties.

According to the Kurdish presidency, Barzani met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev upon his arrival in Baku, where they discussed ways to cooperate in the economic, trade, and security spheres.

As part of his visit, Barzani toured some cultural and historical sites in the Azerbaijani capital including the archaeological area of the Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the 12th-century palace of Shirvan Shahs, and Heydar Aliyev Center.

Aliyev had invited Barzani to visit Baku during a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 18.

The Kurdistan Region is one of Azerbaijan's most important partners, and the two countries have been cooperating closely in recent years.

In 2017, Azerbaijan and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a free trade agreement. The agreement has helped to boost trade between the two countries, which is now worth billions of dollars. Azerbaijan is also a major investor in the KRG and has helped to finance a number of infrastructure projects in the region.