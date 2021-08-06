Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Erbil coming back from Tehran.

A statement by the presidency said Barzani “arrived back in Erbil on Friday after a two-day visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The President attended the oath taking ceremony of the incoming President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran on Thursday.” The statement added.

During his visit, President Nechirvan Barzani met with President Raisi, and Mr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, the Majlis, on Friday.

Kurdistan Region Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Rewaz Fayeq and a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region accompanied President Nechirvan Barzani in his visit.