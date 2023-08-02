Kurdistan's President Extends Greetings to Yazidis on the Cileya Havine

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the Yazidi community marking the celebration of Cileya Havine, also known as the Fortieth Day of Summer.

In a statement released by his bureau earlier today, President Barzani said, "I warmly congratulate all Yazidi sisters and brothers on the occasion of Cileya Havine, and wish them a safe celebration."

He also took a moment to reflect on the somber memory of the Yazidi genocide, adding, "At the same time that this holiday coincides with the anniversary of the Yazidi genocide, we all remember the victims with respect, and our hearts are with the families who still suffer from this tragedy, and we affirm that we always support them."

Yazidis observe eight annual celebrations, including Sersal (New Year), Cileya Havine (the Fortieth Day of Summer), Chileya Zivistane (the Fortieth Day of Winter), Qorban (Eid al-Adha), and Khidr Elias.