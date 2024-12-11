Kurdistan’s Presidency denies rumors of President Nechirvan Barzani's health issues

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Presidency denied reports claiming President Nechirvan Barzani had suffered a health issue during his visit to the French capital, Paris.

Dilshad Shahab, the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, said, "Some social media platforms have circulated rumors regarding the health of Mr. Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region. We categorically affirm that these rumors are entirely baseless."

Shahab emphasized that President Barzani is conducting his duties as usual and remains in good health.