Kurdistan's Parliament passes a bill on the work of security companies in the Region

Shafaq News/ The Parliament of Kurdistan passed a bill on the work of Security companies in the Region after finalizing the second reading in the presence of Kurdistan's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed.

Shafaq News Agency said that the bill was passed with a majority of 70 out of 111 during today's session.

The new law is crucial to organizing the companies operating in this sector that attracts investments and provide many job opportunities.

Among the items of the law, Peshmerga fighters and members of security forces are not allowed to work with those companies.