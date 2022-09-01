Kurdistan's Parliament Speaker: Iraq's events could affect Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan's Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faeq, expressed concern about the recent events in Iraq, calling on the political forces to play a positive role in calm.

"Iraq is going through a difficult stage that has resulted in a state of political, economic, social, and security instability; its outcome is not easy to predict," Faeq said.

"The country is stepping towards an unknown fate, and this would affect us in the Kurdistan Region," calling on all political parties and forces to "unify their dialogue and ranks."

Despite the efforts of the two main Shiite poles, the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework (CF), to avoid a civil war, Iraq has reached a dangerous turn, and things may become out of control.

While local and regional calls for calm and dialogue continue, political figures still refuse any foreign intervention, hoping to reach an internal solution to the current crisis.

The current political deadlock is considered one of the most extended crises in the modern Iraqi regime since the Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new president of the republic and form a new government.

Two entitlements of no concern to the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, who recently called for dissolving the new Parliament and holding early elections despite winning the highest number of parliamentary seats in the October 2021 elections.

In contrast, the Framework continues to push for resuming the Parliament sessions and forming a government.

Faced with this cold reality, the Iraqis have only to wait to find out their fate, which is in the hands of the political class.