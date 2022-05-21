Report

Kurdistan's PM to participate in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-21T10:29:18+0000
Kurdistan's PM to participate in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, headed to Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum scheduled from 22-26 May in Davos.

Davos economic forum is set to return in person after two-year hiatus under the title "committed to improving the state of the world."

Barzani would meet with senior officials during his participation and talk about the latest developments in Iraq and the region, diversifying the economy and reforming the banking system, finding new markets for Kurdistan's products, and boosting trade and investment.

The world's top leaders from politics, business, civil society, academia, media, and the arts are set to descend on the Swiss mountain village of Davos in May 2022.

The meeting is centered around the theme History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies. It happens at the most consequential geopolitical and geo-economic moment of the past three decades and against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

