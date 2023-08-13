Kurdistan's PM hosts transition meeting with Global Coalition commanders

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, on Sunday received a delegation led by the outgoing commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), Mathew McFarlane, and his successor, Major General Joel B. Vowell.

"I thanked MG McFarlane for his service and wished him success in his future mission," Barzani said in a social media post after the meeting, "I also congratulated MG Vowell on his inauguration and reaffirmed the KRG's support and cooperation for the success of his mission."

The meeting touched on "developments and operations to confront ISIS threats in Iraq and Syria," a press release issued by Barzani's office said.

The talks, it continued, focused on the reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga. The goal, according to the press release, is to "eliminate obstacles in our efforts to unify the Peshmerga forces, and remove political interference in the Ministry."