Kurdistan's PM hosts UK ambassador for talks on Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday met with the UK Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, for talks on the outstanding disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

A readout issued by his bureau said that the talks covered divergent issues that have long been a source of tension between the KRG and the federal authorities, attaching importance to the constitutional rights of the region's citizens.

The meeting touched on the positive steps undertaken through the high-level delegation of the KRG's recent visit to Baghdad. The visit encompassed comprehensive discussions with the three heads of the state and various Iraqi political factions, gravitating towards securing the financial rights of the region, portraying a potential roadmap towards settling the longstanding disagreements between the two sides.

"The deliberations delved into the vital aspects of safeguarding security and fostering stability in the Kurdistan region,” said the statement.