Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's PM discussed the migrants’ issue with the French Foreign Minister

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-22T09:47:04+0000
Kurdistan's PM discussed the migrants’ issue with the French Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a phone call from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the situation of migrants at the borders between Poland and Belarus and exchanged views on the participation and remaining of the United States in the Middle East.

Barzani and Le Drian described the issue of migrants as an “organized smuggling operation to fuel political conflict.”

The Kurdish PM pointed out that hundreds of migrants who were “victims of criminal networks in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and beyond.” Had returned.

The Prime Minister expressed the Government’s willingness to assist in the voluntary return of migrants, urging the Frensh Minister to help provide relief to families stranded at the borders.

For his part, Foreign Minister Le Drian praised the measures taken by the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government to disrupt criminal networks.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for his follow-up and rapid intervention in coordination with officials in Baghdad and the European Union countries in the migrants file.

During the call, the two sides agreed that a French technical team from would visit Kurdistan and Baghdad to follow up on this issue and take the necessary additional measures.

related

Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 

Date: 2021-06-19 14:25:24
Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-23 07:59:11
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Date: 2021-10-14 15:07:42
PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-21 13:47:14
Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2021-04-27 18:01:21
Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Tehran economic ties with an Iranian diplomat 

Date: 2021-11-08 15:34:15
PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Tehran economic ties with an Iranian diplomat 

Kurdistan Prime Minister condoles the demise of Dr. Shaways

Date: 2021-02-15 10:58:36
Kurdistan Prime Minister condoles the demise of Dr. Shaways

Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

Date: 2020-08-27 18:25:51
Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity