Kurdistan's PM, Ras al-Khaimah's ruler

Shafaq News/ The prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, on Monday met with the ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh So'oud bin Sadr al-Qasimi, on the sidelines of his ongoing visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani discussed with al-Qasimi the bilateral ties between Kurdistan and Ras al-Khaimah, prospects of future cooperation between them, and the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the Middle East.

"We are proud of our friendship with Kurdistan. We hope we strengthen the ties at all levels," the readout quoted Ras al-Khaimah's ruler.

"We Share the same values. We wish to benefit from the Emirates' successful experience in construction and building," Barzani said.