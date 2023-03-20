Kurdistan's PM Calls for Unity in Newroz Address, Urges PUK Ministers' Return to Cabinet Meetings

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended greetings to the Kurds on the Newroz holidays and the Kurdish New Year, highlighting their significance as a symbol of unity, victory, and freedom for the Kurdish people.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Minister Barzani urged citizens to "preserve the cleanliness of the environment and nature of Kurdistan during their outings and trips", and adhere to traffic regulations and avoid speeding while driving.

He also called for solidarity and cooperation among the Kurdish people to protect their national achievements and defend their constitutional rights.

"Newroz represents a symbol of unity, cohesion, and victory for the Kurdish people," Barzani said in his statement. "I take this opportunity to emphasize the solidarity of the Kurdistan people and their cooperation, in order to protect our national achievements and defend our constitutional rights."

Barzani called on the Deputy Prime Minister and the ministers of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to return to cabinet meetings after the holidays to discuss the issues in their official place and work together to provide services worthy of the people of Kurdistan and implement the work program of the ninth ministerial formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Newroz, which means "new day," is celebrated by millions of people across the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond, as a symbol of renewal, hope, and the coming of spring.

The holiday marks the first day of the Persian calendar, and is also a time for families and friends to come together, exchange gifts, and enjoy traditional foods and music.