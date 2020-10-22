Iraq News

Kurdistan's MoH warns of COVID-19 case-count surge

Shafaq News / A spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region, Aso Huweizi, warned on Thursday of the drastic surge in COVID-19 case-counts in the past 24 hours.

Huweizi said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The numbers of confirmed cases and virus carriers have increased significantly in Kurdistan Region. Our anticipations are petrifying in this regard".

"All the segments of society must participate in educating citizens to curb the spread of the virus", he stressed.

"Under the supervision of the Minister of Health, a meeting will be held with the World Health Organization and the Medical Advisory Council to discuss the situation of Coronavirus in Kurdistan Region", Huweizi continued.


