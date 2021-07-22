Kurdistan's MoH: COVID-19 is under control..non-compliance might lead to catastrophe

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, warned of the Catastrophic consequences of the noncompliance to the COVID-19 restrictions with Delta variants springing in the Region.

The Minister toured today, Thursday, COVID-19 hospitals in Erbil to keep tabs on the condition of the patients who piled up in the emergency departments again after a period of relative relaxation.

Barzanji said in a statement to media reporters, "the situation is under control. However, we fear a catastrophe. Catastrophes happened in developed countries due to poor compliance with preventive measures. We shall all abide by those measures, don masks, and avoid gatherings."

"we converted West Erbil Emergency Hospital to a COVID-19 center. If the case count rises further, we might admit patients to Azadi Hospitals."

Last week, the Ministry announced identifying COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant of the Coronavirus.