Kurdistan’s Ministry of Finance signs the Budget Law after years of disputes with Baghdad

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Ministry of Finance and Economy announced, on Tuesday, that Minister Awat Sheikh Janab signed the budget law.

A brief statement of the Ministry said, "After eight years 2013-2021, Awat Sheikh Janab, Minister of Finance and Economy, signed the Region’s general budget law and sent it to the Council of Ministers."

The statement did not give further details, but it is supposed to be discussed by the KRG then to be transferred to the Kurdish Parliament for voting.

It is noteworthy that the “mountain” of disputes between the federal government and Kurdistan left Erbil without budgets. Later, the two sides reached a financial agreement fixing the region’s share in the 2021 federal budget.