Kurdistan's Ministry of Finance: Hiwa's financial crises is not within our Jurisdiction

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Finance and Economics said that the financial condition of the Hiwa Cancer Hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Ministry.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry said that the "Cancer fund" has its own accounts from which the hospital spends without referring to the Ministry.

The statement said that it agreed with the Directorate of Health and the branch of the Central Bank of Iraq in al-Sulaymaniyah to secure the treatment costs from the funds it obtains in a similar manner to the past years.

According to the statement, the hospital's request for a 500-million-dinars fund monthly is submitted by the Ministry of Health to the Prime Ministry directly, bypassing the Ministry of Finance.