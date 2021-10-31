Kurdistan's Minister of Higher Education expresses willingness to resign if the Parliament withdraws confidences

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Aram Mohammad Qadir, hinted that he might resign in response to the popular and political demands.

Political and Parliamentary figures expressed discontent with the approach to the college admission qualifications that the Ministry has specified.

In a press conference he held with the rapporteur of the Region's Parliament Committee of Education, Qadir said, "I respect those who demand my resignation," deeming those demands crucial to democracy.

The Minister said that he gained the confidence of the parliament, and he does not mind if it was withdrawn from him.