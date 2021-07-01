Kurdistan’s Minister of Health: Kurdistan moves from yellow to orange zones

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-01T08:39:04+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji, announced on Thursday that the Region returned to record high rate of Covid-19 infections. Al-Barzanji said in a statement, “according to our data, there is an increase in Covid-19 infections,” adding that the epidemiological situation showed that we are moving from the yellow to the orange zones.” The minister called on the citizens to adhere to health instructions, because “we have not reached the stage when we can take off masks.”

