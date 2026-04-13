Iraqi Kurdistan’s Jalal Talabani Airport reopens after 40-day flight halt

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Flights resumed on Monday at Jalal Talabani International Airport in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region, after a suspension lasting more than 40 days imposed by Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Dana Mohammed, the airport’s media director, told Shafaq News that the first flight departed at dawn for Jordan, with a return flight scheduled later the same day. Operations restarted in line with a schedule issued by the Aviation Authority, with regular inbound and outbound flights expected to continue in the coming days.

The suspension stemmed from security risks to civil aviation linked to the recent military escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, before authorities reopened Iraq’s airspace on April 8, citing restored stability and a return to normal conditions.