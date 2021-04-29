Kurdistan's COVID-19 case-count hits the +150K milestone

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 868 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

Dubok was the top boost of the case count with 321, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil 279 and 193 cases, respectively. Garmyan was third with 67. Halabja registered 12 and Raperin six.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 11 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 907 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 150,008 patients have contracted the virus, 126,508 of whom recovered, and 4,016 passed away.