Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts International Renewable Energy Conference

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the third International Renewable Energy Conference began in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, attracting a wide range of academic and scientific participants.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Professor Diari Ali, a member of the organizing committee, explained that the conference focuses on assessing the current state of renewable energy at both regional and global levels.

This year’s edition features more than 122 research papers submitted by experts and researchers from a wide range of countries.

All submitted papers, Ali added, will be reviewed and discussed throughout the conference. Following the sessions, a set of recommendations will be presented to the relevant renewable energy authorities to help advance the sector at both regional and international levels.