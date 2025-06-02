Kurdistan reports alarming spike in male abuse cases

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Men’s Union (KMU) has reported a sharp rise in suicides, domestic violence, and homicides involving men in early 2025, warning of a growing social crisis driven by economic hardship and changing family dynamics.

KMU’s head Burhan Faraj told Shafaq News that between January and early May, the group recorded 194 domestic violence cases against men, 23 suicides, and five homicides—most linked to family disputes.

While pointing to financial stress and shifting social roles as key triggers, Faraj stressed that men, like women, face abuse but lack adequate support, citing rising divorce rates as further evidence of family breakdown.

He urged authorities and civil society to launch mental health services, financial aid programs, and awareness efforts to address the crisis. “Political instability and digital disruption are reshaping norms and driving new forms of domestic conflict that increasingly involve men.”