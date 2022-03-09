Kurdistan region to receive 500,000$-worth of medical equipment

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan region, Saman al-Barzanji, revealed today that Iraq will receive medical equipment from the World Health Organization.

Al-Barzanji said in a press conference today that Iraq had received 500,000$-worth of medical equipment.

He added that the grant contains medicines, medical equipment, and first-aid kits.

The Minister said that WHO has been providing continuous support to the region, by sending about six million dollars worth of medical equipment, medicines, etc...