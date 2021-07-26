Kurdistan region's Minister of Peshmerga meets a Global Coalition delegation

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Region discussed today with officials of the Global Coalition, concerns over ISIS activities, and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

Minister of the Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, met with the official of the U.S. Security Coordination Office in Baghdad, and the official of the U.S. security office in Erbil, and the accompanying delegation.

According to an official statement, the meeting stressed the importance of the security coordination center between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the Ministry of Defense to maintain security and stability in the region.

The Minister laid emphasis on the need for U.S. aid, logistic and military support, hoping for continued support and coordination.

The meeting also reviewed the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga, where the military advisors indicated that "great" strides had been made for this process.

After the meeting, the two sides affirmed the consolidation of relations to a higher level.