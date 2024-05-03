Kurdistan president offers condolences to the family of deceased journalist

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday offered his condolences to the family of journalist Kamran Khafaf, who passed away in a tragic car accident.

In a condolence telegram, Barzani stated, "I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late journalist and national figure Kamran Khafaf."

He added, "I pray that God grants him His vast mercy and inspires everyone with patience and solace."