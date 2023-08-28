Kurdistan president expresses condolences on the passing of prominent Christian figure

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region, mourned the loss of the eminent Christian personality, Archbishop Raban Ezekiel Raban, in a statement on Monday.
"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of the distinguished and devoted Christian figure for Kurdistan, Archbishop Raban Haskial Raban," President Barzani said, "I extend my deepest condolences to his family, admirers, and the Christian community, sharing in their grief."
"The late Archbishop was an illustrious personality in both religious and societal arenas," he continued, "he rendered significant services in the religious, educational, and heritage sectors across Kurdistan, Iraq, and the global stage. A staunch defender of Kurdistan, he championed coexistence, reconciliation, and tolerance. I pray for God's expansive mercy upon him."